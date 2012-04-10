UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
WHAT: Labor Department Import and Export Prices, March WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Import prices +0.8 +0.4 +0.4 IFR COMMENTARY: "Though oil prices slid a bit later in the month, the March import price index will largely reflect developments through earlier in the month, and should be up about 0.4% on the whole, just as in February. Ex-petroleum prices were likely up just weakly, about 0.1%, with the dollar holding roughly steady after a bit of deterioration. Though the dollar's strengthening appears to have come to a halt, euro zone recession will help keep ex-fuel prices fairly stable. They've barely budged over the six months through February, and on net are down 0.1%. Overall prices are up a relatively modest 0.6% over that same timeframe, but the seasonally unadjusted numbers could start coming up a little more quickly if oil doesn't ease back down before the northern hemisphere begins its summer driving season." ----------------- WHAT: Treasury Department Monthly Budget, March WHEN: Wednesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT) FORECASTS (bln) Reuters IFR Previous Budget deficit $196.0 $196.0 $232.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "We have lifted our call for the March Treasury budget deficit from $181.7 bln to $196.0 bln on the CBO's (usually accurate) monthly budget preview. That would be a modest $8 bln larger than last March's $188.2 bln shortfall, and would be out 2009's $191.6 bln for the biggest March deficit on record. Calendar effects increased both Treasury income and spending, with an underlying trend of ever-so-slight improvement as the recovery boosts corporate and individual income and payroll tax receipts. CBO expects that receipts were up $21 bln y/y to $172 bln, an increase of 14%. They attribute over half the gain to a lower rate of income tax refunds, with many refunds having been pulled forward to the end of February. Corporate income tax receipts were up $7 bln, and amounts withheld for income and payrolls taxes were up $4 bln, in spite of March 2012 having one fewer business day than March 2011. With the Fed's shift to a lower-yielding portfolio, receipts from the Fed dipped $2 bln. Outlays were up $29 bln (8.5%) to $368 bln, as $31 bln was pushed forward from April 1st (falling on a Sunday this year) into the end of March. Revisions to estimated costs of TARP also added $7 bln compared to last year." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Reserve Beige Book of Economic Condition WHEN: Wednesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT) NO FORECASTS IFR COMMENTARY: "The Fed's latest Beige Book will be released on Wednesday, featuring anecdotes collected through the end of March. We don't expect a dramatic change in the characterization of the pace of growth overall, which was reported last time as being "modest to moderate" - though we would not be surprised to see a very slight downgrade. Manufacturing growth will probably be depicted as somewhat less robust, while we look for continued improvement in real estate. A key will be to see banking and credit conditions, which will hopefully continue to be described as "generally positive"; improving credit quality, reduced delinquencies and higher credit demand will be critical to any sustainable acceleration of growth." -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.