WHAT: Commerce Department International Trade, February
WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (bln) Reuters IFR Previous
Trade deficit $52.0 $53.0 $52.6
IFR COMMENTARY: "The international trade balance likely only
deteriorated slightly if at all in February, and we look for the
trade deficit to rise from $52.6 bln to about $53.0 bln. Net
terms of trade didn't change much on the month even as petroleum
prices jumped, so while the value of imports from oil-producing
nations likely rose further, we don't look for overall imports
to have maintained their $3.3 bln average monthly increase from
the prior three months. We look for net imports to be up 0.5%,
after a 2.1% January spike. Exports, meanwhile, likely edged
upward only slightly, on the order of about 0.4% after a 1.4%
jump in January.
If the deficit does rise, it will be far shy of where it was
in October 2008, which was just before the financial crisis
pushed both imports and exports off a cliff, but would still be
the largest since that month. The softened outlook abroad
combined with dollar strength and higher oil have ensured that
net exports will be a drag on Q1 GDP."
-----------------
WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly
WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Initial claims 355,000 355,000 357,000
Continued claims (mln) 3.335 3.330 3.338
IFR COMMENTARY: "The expected jump in initial claims due to the
'new quarter' effect may not be as pronounced this year, and
jobless claims could slip to 355k in the week ending April 7.
With revisions it could amount to a weekly decline of 5k. Claims
just fell by 6k in the latest report, which is the second
consecutive decline, to 357k. This estimate skims off a couple
thousand filers from the NSA count. It would pull the seasonally
adjusted moving average down to 360k, which would be back to the
pre-revision historical low, referencing March 2008. The effect
of the unemployed waiting until April to file may lift the first
couple readings of the month, but a downwards trend should
resume.
Continuing claims have fallen in every March report. Usually
by smaller amounts every week, so claims just declined by 16k
and may slow to a decrease of 8k in the week ending March 31,
stabilizing the level at 3.33 mln."
-----------------
WHAT: Labor Department Producer Price Index, March
WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
PPI +0.3 +0.3 +0.4
PPI ex-food/energy +0.2 +0.2 +0.2
PPI year/year +3.1 +3.1 +3.3
Core PPI year/year +2.8 +2.9 +3.0
IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for producer prices to have risen about
0.3% in March, 0.2% excluding volatile food and energy prices.
While the headline is rising slightly faster than comfortable
for the long term, year-on-year comparisons with the Arab Spring
period continue to mean that y/y growth rates will ease. We look
for headline growth to ease back from +3.3% y/y to +3.1%, the
slowest rate since June 2010, while core y/y growth ticks down
from +3.0% to +2.9%, its lowest only since November.
Oil and foods should contribute to the slightly higher
headline, but other fuels look set to help offset some of the
growth. A reversion in growth of pharmaceutical prices, which
accounted for a third of the February increase, should keep core
prices a little calmer, but still rounding to +0.2%.
Despite oil moving higher, y/y intermediate price growth has
been declining from a peak of +11.8% last July to just +3.4%
last month. Y/y crude input prices have plunged from +20.1% last
September to a mere +1.6% in February. We look for intermediate
growth rates to continue easing in the near term, helped again
by easy year-before comparisons, though crude prices look set to
begin stabilizing."
-- by Theodore Littleton and Vimombi Nshom of IFR Markets,
a unit of Thomson Reuters.