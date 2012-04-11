WHAT: Commerce Department International Trade, February WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (bln) Reuters IFR Previous Trade deficit $52.0 $53.0 $52.6 IFR COMMENTARY: "The international trade balance likely only deteriorated slightly if at all in February, and we look for the trade deficit to rise from $52.6 bln to about $53.0 bln. Net terms of trade didn't change much on the month even as petroleum prices jumped, so while the value of imports from oil-producing nations likely rose further, we don't look for overall imports to have maintained their $3.3 bln average monthly increase from the prior three months. We look for net imports to be up 0.5%, after a 2.1% January spike. Exports, meanwhile, likely edged upward only slightly, on the order of about 0.4% after a 1.4% jump in January. If the deficit does rise, it will be far shy of where it was in October 2008, which was just before the financial crisis pushed both imports and exports off a cliff, but would still be the largest since that month. The softened outlook abroad combined with dollar strength and higher oil have ensured that net exports will be a drag on Q1 GDP." ----------------- WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Initial claims 355,000 355,000 357,000 Continued claims (mln) 3.335 3.330 3.338 IFR COMMENTARY: "The expected jump in initial claims due to the 'new quarter' effect may not be as pronounced this year, and jobless claims could slip to 355k in the week ending April 7. With revisions it could amount to a weekly decline of 5k. Claims just fell by 6k in the latest report, which is the second consecutive decline, to 357k. This estimate skims off a couple thousand filers from the NSA count. It would pull the seasonally adjusted moving average down to 360k, which would be back to the pre-revision historical low, referencing March 2008. The effect of the unemployed waiting until April to file may lift the first couple readings of the month, but a downwards trend should resume. Continuing claims have fallen in every March report. Usually by smaller amounts every week, so claims just declined by 16k and may slow to a decrease of 8k in the week ending March 31, stabilizing the level at 3.33 mln." ----------------- WHAT: Labor Department Producer Price Index, March WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous PPI +0.3 +0.3 +0.4 PPI ex-food/energy +0.2 +0.2 +0.2 PPI year/year +3.1 +3.1 +3.3 Core PPI year/year +2.8 +2.9 +3.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for producer prices to have risen about 0.3% in March, 0.2% excluding volatile food and energy prices. While the headline is rising slightly faster than comfortable for the long term, year-on-year comparisons with the Arab Spring period continue to mean that y/y growth rates will ease. We look for headline growth to ease back from +3.3% y/y to +3.1%, the slowest rate since June 2010, while core y/y growth ticks down from +3.0% to +2.9%, its lowest only since November. Oil and foods should contribute to the slightly higher headline, but other fuels look set to help offset some of the growth. A reversion in growth of pharmaceutical prices, which accounted for a third of the February increase, should keep core prices a little calmer, but still rounding to +0.2%. Despite oil moving higher, y/y intermediate price growth has been declining from a peak of +11.8% last July to just +3.4% last month. Y/y crude input prices have plunged from +20.1% last September to a mere +1.6% in February. We look for intermediate growth rates to continue easing in the near term, helped again by easy year-before comparisons, though crude prices look set to begin stabilizing." -- by Theodore Littleton and Vimombi Nshom of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.