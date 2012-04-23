WHAT: Standard & Poors Case-Shiller Home Price Index, February
WHEN: Tuesday 0900 EDT (1300 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
20 city, adjusted +0.2 +0.2 0.0
20-city, year/year -3.4 -3.3 -3.8
IFR COMMENTARY: "The Case-Shiller 20-city index may rise about
0.2% in February, which would be the index's first increase
since last April. That would bring the y/y growth up from -3.8%
to -3.3%, marking the slowest rate of decline since January
2011.
The monthly home sales numbers showed increases in their
median and average price figures in February. Existing homes
showed a price bump in November too, however, and that month
will be coming out of the Case-Shiller numbers, which represent
3-month moving averages.
Overall, trends are positive in housing, with inventories
trending lower and existing sales having their best quarter
since a homebuyer credit-distorted Q2 2010. Prices will likely
lag the bottom significantly, however, particularly with the
Case-Shiller index based on data from contracts that may have
been inked as much as six months ago. Month-on-month movements
will likely waver over the near-term, with y/y growth not
heading back into positive territory for quite some time."
-----------------
WHAT: Confidence Board Index of Consumer Confidence, April
WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
CCI 69.7 69.8 70.2
IFR COMMENTARY: "The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence
measure should soften just a bit from 70.2 to about 69.8 in its
April release. More seasonally appropriate weather and labor
market jitters likely combined for further reversion from
February's 71.6 peak, which was the highest reading in four
years. It would still be the fourth-highest reading (behind the
prior two months and February 2011's 70.4) in that time. The
current conditions index will probably pull back from March's
51.0, a 3.5-year high, while the expectations index recovers
slightly from a 5.4-point drop.
We'll be watching the labor market differential (percent
responding jobs are plentiful minus those saying jobs are hard
to get) closely. It managed to hold at -31.6 in March -- deeply
negative, but still the best since November 2008 --
contradicting a mediocre jobs report. The recent initial claims
data adds further doubt into the labor market picture, though
this may be explained through various quirks, including the
beginning of the quarter and an early Easter.
Inflation expectations will likely ease back a bit, having
jumped from 5.5% to 6.3% in March. Gas price growth appears to
have petered out, and y/y growth may soon dip into the
negatives."
-----------------
WHAT: Federal Housing Finance Agency Home Price Index, February
WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
HPI --- +0.3 0.0
HPI year/year --- +1.1 -0.8
IFR COMMENTARY: "The FHFA House Price Index looks set to move
into positive y/y territory for the first time since July 2007,
with a 0.3% monthly gain bringing the SA y/y rate up (from
-0.8%) to +1.1%. The February y/y reading is boosted by the fact
that February 2011 saw a big 1.5% plunge. The FHFA index has
been less volatile than the S&P Case-Shiller index due to the
lower percentage of distressed homes with mortgages backed by
GSE guarantees, but did not manage to eke out the significant
(if temporary) gains seen in Case-Shiller due to the homebuyer
tax credit in 2010.
Prices appear to have been stabilizing as inventories have
come down. Estimates of shadow inventory continue to range from
fairly large to enormous, however, so a significant question
over the medium term is whether increasing numbers of distressed
homes coming onto the market in the aftermath of the recent
legal settlement will continue to restrain prices."
-----------------
WHAT: Commerce Department Single-Family Home Sales, March
WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS (annual rate) Reuters IFR Previous
Home sales (units) 320,000 320,000 313,000
IFR COMMENTARY: "New home sales likely rose to around 320k in
March, up only modestly from February's initial report of 313k.
With new and existing home inventories trending downward,
homebuilder sentiment still high, and labor markets continuing
to improve (if more slowly than expected in March), new home
sales should eventually get off the plateau they've been stuck
at for most of the past year and a half.
New home inventory has fallen or held steady every month
since May 2007, leaving them far below pre-recession levels. The
months supply figure remains elevated because sales have also
fallen sharply, but we look for the declining inventory trend to
continue. Though new home inventory is dwarfed by existing home
inventory (let alone shadow inventory), new home supply is still
relevant because new and existing homes aren't completely
perfect substitutes.
What could be a wildcard over the near term is if the recent
foreclosure legal settlement inspires a new wave of foreclosure
starts, bringing distressed homes onto the market that would
make particularly harsh competition for the new home sector.
Though we've heard a couple anecdotes about higher foreclosure
rates, we haven't yet seen much concrete evidence, and hope to
avoid a flood of conversion from shadow inventory into
distressed homes for sale."
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.