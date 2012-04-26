WHAT: Commerce Department Gross Domestic Product, Q1 WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous GDP +2.5 +2.5 +3.0 Final sales +2.1 +2.1 +1.1 Core PCE +2.1 +2.1 +1.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "The first look at Q1 is likely to show a cooling to about 2.5% annualized growth from Q4's 3.0%. Underlying demand growth, however, should be respectably improved, from 1.1% in Q4 to about 2.1%, with minor drags from the public sector and net exports. Personal consumption expenditure data for the quarter so far has been strong, and an unexpectedly solid 0.8% retail sales reading suggests that it continued to be so in March, though higher headline price gains ate away some of that. The trade deficit was narrower than predicted in February. Some of that was credited to effects of the Chinese New Year, but the BEA is not likely to have included a sharp payback in its estimates for March. Inventories also came in stronger than expected, and likely continued to build at a rapid pace in March in order to maintain inventory/sales ratios in the face of a stronger sales trajectory. Government was likely a smaller drag than in most recent quarters, with public payrolls starting to level off. Growth in the PCE deflator probably accelerated to a y/y gain of about 2.5%. Core prices likely accelerated as well, rising from 1.3% to about 2.1%." ----------------- WHAT: Labor Department Employment Cost Index, Q1 WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Employment costs +0.5 +0.5 +0.5 Wages/salaries ---- +0.4 +0.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR looks for the Q1 Employment Cost Index to be up 0.5%. Q1 readings can be volatile due to such factors as health insurance premium adjustment, and that in particular should be of interest this year as insurers continue to adjust to the requirements of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Wages and salaries will likely see a meager +0.4% print, as they have for nine of the last eleven quarters (the other two saw increases of just 0.3%). Our call would see the y/y growth rate tick down from +2.0% to +1.9%, the weakest reading since Q2 2010, and well below 2.7% headline CPI growth. The outlook for aggregate spending power is better than that for individuals, however, with employment growth on a slow uptrend." ------------------ WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, April final WHEN: Friday 0955 EDT (1355 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Sentiment 75.7 76.5 75.7 IFR COMMENTARY: "The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index should see its final April reading improve a bit from 75.7 to 76.5. That would follow the pattern of seven of the last eight months in seeing the preliminary reading revised upward, but less than usual given the less impressive jobs data as of late. The Rasmussen daily index, in fact, tapered off a bit later in the month. Still, we expect that the current pace of economic improvement is enough to see the index inch up from the final March reading of 76.2, reaching its highest since February 2011's 77.5. The improvement will likely come more from the current conditions index, which recorded a 5.4-point drop in early April. One-year inflation expectations, which had already pulled back from 3.9% to 3.4%, may have room to improve a touch further as gas prices have begun easing slightly." -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.