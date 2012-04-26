WHAT: Commerce Department Gross Domestic Product, Q1
WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
GDP +2.5 +2.5 +3.0
Final sales +2.1 +2.1 +1.1
Core PCE +2.1 +2.1 +1.3
IFR COMMENTARY: "The first look at Q1 is likely to show a
cooling to about 2.5% annualized growth from Q4's 3.0%.
Underlying demand growth, however, should be respectably
improved, from 1.1% in Q4 to about 2.1%, with minor drags from
the public sector and net exports. Personal consumption
expenditure data for the quarter so far has been strong, and an
unexpectedly solid 0.8% retail sales reading suggests that it
continued to be so in March, though higher headline price gains
ate away some of that.
The trade deficit was narrower than predicted in February.
Some of that was credited to effects of the Chinese New Year,
but the BEA is not likely to have included a sharp payback in
its estimates for March. Inventories also came in stronger than
expected, and likely continued to build at a rapid pace in March
in order to maintain inventory/sales ratios in the face of a
stronger sales trajectory. Government was likely a smaller drag
than in most recent quarters, with public payrolls starting to
level off.
Growth in the PCE deflator probably accelerated to a y/y
gain of about 2.5%.
Core prices likely accelerated as well, rising from 1.3% to
about 2.1%."
-----------------
WHAT: Labor Department Employment Cost Index, Q1
WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Employment costs +0.5 +0.5 +0.5
Wages/salaries ---- +0.4 +0.3
IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR looks for the Q1 Employment Cost Index to
be up 0.5%. Q1 readings can be volatile due to such factors as
health insurance premium adjustment, and that in particular
should be of interest this year as insurers continue to adjust
to the requirements of the Patient Protection and Affordable
Care Act. Wages and salaries will likely see a meager +0.4%
print, as they have for nine of the last eleven quarters (the
other two saw increases of just 0.3%).
Our call would see the y/y growth rate tick down from +2.0%
to +1.9%, the weakest reading since Q2 2010, and well below 2.7%
headline CPI growth. The outlook for aggregate spending power is
better than that for individuals, however, with employment
growth on a slow uptrend."
------------------
WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of
Consumer Sentiment, April final
WHEN: Friday 0955 EDT (1355 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Sentiment 75.7 76.5 75.7
IFR COMMENTARY: "The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Consumer Sentiment index should see its final April reading
improve a bit from 75.7 to 76.5. That would follow the pattern
of seven of the last eight months in seeing the preliminary
reading revised upward, but less than usual given the less
impressive jobs data as of late. The Rasmussen daily index, in
fact, tapered off a bit later in the month. Still, we expect
that the current pace of economic improvement is enough to see
the index inch up from the final March reading of 76.2, reaching
its highest since February 2011's 77.5. The improvement will
likely come more from the current conditions index, which
recorded a 5.4-point drop in early April. One-year inflation
expectations, which had already pulled back from 3.9% to 3.4%,
may have room to improve a touch further as gas prices have
begun easing slightly."
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.