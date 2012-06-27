WHAT: Commerce Department Gross Domestic Product, final Q1 WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous GDP +1.9 +1.8 +1.9 Final Sales +1.7 +1.6 +1.7 IFR COMMENTARY: "Negative revisions to sales figures likely just managed to overpower other factors, bringing the "final" GDP revision down from a 1.9% annual rate to 1.8%. Correspondingly, we see final sales ticking down from 1.7% to 1.6%. Unfortunately, the meager figures reported so far in Q2 don't give much hope that the numbers will pick up in the near future, though at least a rebound from defense spending after two quarters of significant negative contributions should pad the figures over the near term." ----------------- WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Jobless claims 385,000 385,000 387,000 Continued claims (mln) 3.280 3.280 3.299 IFR COMMENTARY: "With no end in sight to economic headwinds, we look for initial claims to remain near their YTD highs at about 385k, down only slightly from last week's 387k. In about two weeks claims will likely dip only briefly as seasonal factors will expect more auto plants to shut down for annual retooling than will actually be the case this year. Continuing claims we see slipping back to about 3.280 mln from the 3.299 mln seen the last two weeks. With initial claims plateauing, so are continuing claims." ----------------- -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.