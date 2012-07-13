WHAT: Federal Reserve Bank of New York Empire Manufacturing
Survey Index, July
WHEN: Monday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
EMSI 4.00 2.50 2.29
IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for the July Empire State Manufacturing
Survey to hold at about +2.50 after June's meager +2.29 showing,
while the Philadelphia Fed's Business Outlook Survey headline
should rebound substantially from June's surprisingly weak -16.6
to around -5.0. It's clear that manufacturing, a sector that is
particularly responsive to economic conditions, has been seeing
at best weak growth recently, though the sharp contraction
indicated last month by the Philly Fed's survey was likely an
aberration.
"The Empire State survey's forward-looking new orders index
read just +2.18 in June, while the future activity index dropped
over six points to +23.13, its weakest since last October. On
the Philly Fed side, the new orders index plummeted 17.6 to
-18.8 in June, while the future activity index bounced up by 4.5
points to +19.5. That was still the second-weakest since last
August, however, when uncertainty from Washington and Europe
temporarily crushed manufacturing sentiment."
-----------------
WHAT: Commerce Department Retail Sales, June
WHEN: Monday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Retail Sales +0.2 0.0 -0.2
Retail ex-autos 0.0 -0.1 -0.4
IFR COMMENTARY: "Retail sales look set to close out a weak
quarter with a flat headline, and a 0.1% decline in ex-autos
sales. Some of that would be positive, due to continually
falling gas prices pulling down the value of gas station sales,
though fairly widespread weakness should reflect the month's
soft chain store sales figures. Auto unit sales came up a bit
more than expected, however, and building materials look set for
a rebound after two months of sharp negatives, possibly due to
weather payback.
"If sales edge into the negative, it would be the first
string of three deteriorations in retail sales since Q4 2008."
-----------------
WHAT: Commerce Department Business Inventories, May
WHEN: Monday, 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Business Inventories +0.2 +0.1 +0.4
IFR COMMENTARY: "Business inventories look to have grown 0.1%,
after prior releases have shown that May factory inventories
were down 0.2% and wholesale inventories were up 0.3%. We look
for the final ingredient, retail inventories, to have been up
around 0.5% on partly unplanned inventory accumulation during a
weak sales month.
"Sales data for the month showed that manufacturing
shipments were up 0.5%, wholesale shipments plunged 0.8%, and
retail sales were down 0.2%, for overall business sales growth
of -0.1%. Assuming no significant revisions, our forecast would
imply that the inventory/sales ratio will rise from 1.261 to
1.264. That would still be a bit below the pre-recession
average, but the I/S ratio has been on a very long-term downward
trend, so it's unlikely that there is significant pressure
either to rebuild inventories. If anything, they may be a bit
high."