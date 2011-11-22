WHAT: Commerce Department Personal Income, October
WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Personal Income +0.3 +0.3 +0.1
Personal Spending +0.4 +0.4 +0.6
Core PCE price index +0.1 +0.1 0.0
IFR COMMENTARY: "Personal income should increase by 0.3% in
October, falling slightly short of a 0.4% rise in spending,
causing the savings ratio to extend its recent decline, to 3.5%
from 3.6%, reaching its lowest since December 2007. Another
respectable payroll breakdown (noting hours worked and earnings
as well as employment) should see wages and salaries match
September's 0.3% rise, while the other components of personal
income are unlikely to repeat the weakness that kept the
overall personal income rise to 0.1% in September. A 0.5% rise
in retail sales should lead the rise in spending, though
services should see a slight acceleration to a 0.3% gain from
0.2% in October, which was on the weak side of trend due to a
sharp fall in utilities. PCE price data should be unchanged
overall, with a 0.1% rise ex food and energy. This would see
the yr/yr pace dip to 2.8% from 2.9% but the core edge up to
1.7% from 1.6%. The core rate would match its CPI counterpart
but the headline would be slightly less weak than a -0.1%
October CPI. Energy prices tend to be more volatile in the CPI
release."
---------------
WHAT: Commerce Department Durable Goods, October
WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Durables orders -1.0 -2.0 -0.6
Orders ex-transport. 0.0 +0.6 +1.8
Nondefense cap. ex-aircraft -0.6 +0.5 +2.9
IFR COMMENTARY: "After a few months with high levels of
civilian aircraft orders, we look for a drop back down in that
category to pull the durable goods headline reading down about
2.0%. Excluding transportation-related goods, orders should
perform better, seeing a respectable 0.6% gain.
While new aircraft orders fell in dollar terms in
September, they remained above the trailing 12-month average.
Boeing aircraft orders were particularly tepid in October, with
a net gain of just two. Other transportation orders should only
slightly offset the drop in civilian air.
Nondefense capital goods orders ex-air, a proxy for
business investment spending, has been growing at a good clip.
We look for a bit of reversion after the prior month's 2.9%
jump, but October should still see a gain of approximately
0.5%.
The underlying trend in durables orders growth has slowed a
bit from last year, but has still been fairly strong since
July, in spite of market volatility and a plunge in
manufacturing sector sentiment. That's a positive sign for the
sector and for economic activity more broadly in coming
months."
-----------------
WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly
WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Initial claims 390,000 380,000 388,000
Continued claims (mln) 3.605 3.64 3.608
IFR COMMENTARY: "The recent string of declining filings bodes
well for the trend transitioning into winter, and the week
ending November 19 ought to bring another indication of a
deceleration in layoffs, with an initial claims count of
380,000. Both the weekly count (down to 388k) and 4-week moving
average (also down, 400.75k) are at readings reminiscent of
early 2011 optimism. The labor market could finish the year on
a good note. Some of Q4's downward movement has been helped by
seasonals, but economic activity assisted by the holidays could
help forthcoming reports.
Keeping continuing's rhythm of strumming along 3.7 mln for
most of the year, last week's break to 3.6 mln could easily
rise to 3.64 mln."
-----------------
WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer
Sentiment, November final
WHEN: Wednesday 0955 EST (1455 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Sentiment index 64.5 65.2 64.2
IFR COMMENTARY: "Revisions should not drastically change U.Mich
CSI's final reading, and November's final score of 65.2 is
credible. It represents an addition of one point to the
preliminary reading of 64.2. Polls conducted shortly after the
first survey found a larger percentage of consumers thought the
super committee was incapable of meeting its task by the
deadline of Nov. 23. Even though real-time tracking of the
negotiation progress has not been as aggressive as the debt
ceiling dealings in August, consumers are not blissfully
ignorant. However, more current confidence surveys show less
negative opinions towards finances, buying power, and economic
conditions, so the CSI should be able to hang on to the
relative optimism displayed earlier."
-- by Theodore Littleton, David Sloan and Vimombi Nshom of
IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.