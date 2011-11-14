WHAT: Labor Department Producer Price Index, October
WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
PPI -0.1 -0.4 +0.8
PPI ex-food/energy +0.1 -0.1 +0.2
PPI year/year +6.3 +6.1 +6.9
Core PPI year/year +2.8 +2.7 +2.5
IFR COMMENTARY: "October PPI should see a 0.4% decline overall
and a 0.1% decline ex food and energy. The decline in the core
rate would be the first since a 0.3% fall in October 2010,
which itself was the first since a matching 0.3% fall in
October 2009. The downside pressure in those Octobers came from
seasonal adjustments assuming large auto price rises for the
start of the new model year, which failed to fully materialize.
With the auto industry currently getting over recent supply
difficulties which brought some temporary upward price
pressure, auto prices may see seasonally adjusted declines this
October too. However, with underlying pressures firmer than
they were a year ago, the core PPI should see a smaller decline
than the 0.3% seen in the previous two Octobers, and yr/yr core
PPI should rise to 2.7% from 2.5%, reaching its highest since
June 2009. With gasoline prices significantly softer in early
October overall PPI should fall by 0.4% on a 1.7% fall in
energy. Food prices should continue to rise, but the 0.4% pace
we project would be slower in the preceding four months. Yr/yr
headline PPI should slip to 6.1% yr/yr from 6.9% in September.
Crude PPI should slip significantly in October both overall and
core, while a negative overall intermediate PPI is likely,
though its core rate should see a modest gain."
---------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT: Federal Reserve Bank of New York Empire State
Manufacturing Survey Index, November
WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Manufacturing Index -2.10 -2.00 -8.48
IFR COMMENTARY: "The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing
Survey will likely see its best reading in six months, rising
from -8.48 to about -2.00 in November. That would still
represent contraction, but at a very slow pace.
The forward-looking new orders index rose to +0.16 in October,
just eking out its first positive reading since May. An
ISM-like weighting of the individual indices rose 2.2 points to
49.9, the highest since May. The optimistic signs were somewhat
blunted, however, by a 3.30-point drop in the future activity
index to +6.74, its weakest since February 2009.
October saw the New York Fed's number become the most
pessimistic among the regional manufacturing surveys. We expect
that it will move a bit closer to the middle of the pack in
November, though still a bit more pessimistic than the
median."
---------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT: Commerce Department Retail Sales, October
WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Total sales +0.3 +0.1 +1.1
Sales ex-autos +0.1 0.0 +0.6
IFR COMMENTARY: "October sales should see a subdued 0.1%
increase with an unchanged outcome ex autos, which would be the
first month since July 2010 that the latter series fails to
increase. Ex autos and gasoline the October rise should be
0.1%. Auto sales came in on the firm side of expectations in
October despite weakness from GM as the Japanese firms
continued to recover from the tsunami, but overall auto sales
saw only a modest improvement from a strong September gain and
the boost from autos to October retail sales should be modest.
Chain store sales were on the weak side of expectations and
some components of September's ex auto breakdown, notably
furniture and apparel, look vulnerable to downward corrections.
Apparel appears to have been hit by warm weather at the start
of the month and while weather did turn colder later, an
unusual late month snowstorm in the Northeast appears to have
added to downside risk. Lower gasoline prices will act as a
further negative, and prevent ex auto retail sales from rising
at all in October."
---------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT: Commerce Department Business Inventories, September
WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EST (1500 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Total inventories +0.1 0.0 +0.5
IFR COMMENTARY: "Business inventories will probably come in
flat for September, with almost no change in retail inventories
roughly matching the already-reported 0.1% increase in factory
inventories and 0.1% dip in wholesale inventories. Retail
inventory accumulation should be restrained in particular by an
unexpectedly strong 1.1% surge in September retail sales.
Overall, inventories should be a touch weaker than expected
in the advance Q3 GDP source data, particularly from
wholesalers, so inventories should be a slightly larger
negative contributor to the first Q3 revision due out on the
22nd. On the other hand, that would imply a bit more room for
positive contributions in future quarters.
Barring significant revisions, and assuming our forecast is
correct, the overall inventories/sales ratio should tick down
from 1.28 to 1.27, its lowest in five months. That would be
just a touch under the pre-recession norm of 1.28."
-- by Theodore Littleton and David Sloan of IFR Markets, a
unit of Thomson Reuters.