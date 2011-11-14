WHAT: Labor Department Producer Price Index, October WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous PPI -0.1 -0.4 +0.8 PPI ex-food/energy +0.1 -0.1 +0.2 PPI year/year +6.3 +6.1 +6.9 Core PPI year/year +2.8 +2.7 +2.5 IFR COMMENTARY: "October PPI should see a 0.4% decline overall and a 0.1% decline ex food and energy. The decline in the core rate would be the first since a 0.3% fall in October 2010, which itself was the first since a matching 0.3% fall in October 2009. The downside pressure in those Octobers came from seasonal adjustments assuming large auto price rises for the start of the new model year, which failed to fully materialize. With the auto industry currently getting over recent supply difficulties which brought some temporary upward price pressure, auto prices may see seasonally adjusted declines this October too. However, with underlying pressures firmer than they were a year ago, the core PPI should see a smaller decline than the 0.3% seen in the previous two Octobers, and yr/yr core PPI should rise to 2.7% from 2.5%, reaching its highest since June 2009. With gasoline prices significantly softer in early October overall PPI should fall by 0.4% on a 1.7% fall in energy. Food prices should continue to rise, but the 0.4% pace we project would be slower in the preceding four months. Yr/yr headline PPI should slip to 6.1% yr/yr from 6.9% in September. Crude PPI should slip significantly in October both overall and core, while a negative overall intermediate PPI is likely, though its core rate should see a modest gain." --------------------------------------------------------------- WHAT: Federal Reserve Bank of New York Empire State Manufacturing Survey Index, November WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Manufacturing Index -2.10 -2.00 -8.48 IFR COMMENTARY: "The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey will likely see its best reading in six months, rising from -8.48 to about -2.00 in November. That would still represent contraction, but at a very slow pace. The forward-looking new orders index rose to +0.16 in October, just eking out its first positive reading since May. An ISM-like weighting of the individual indices rose 2.2 points to 49.9, the highest since May. The optimistic signs were somewhat blunted, however, by a 3.30-point drop in the future activity index to +6.74, its weakest since February 2009. October saw the New York Fed's number become the most pessimistic among the regional manufacturing surveys. We expect that it will move a bit closer to the middle of the pack in November, though still a bit more pessimistic than the median." --------------------------------------------------------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Retail Sales, October WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Total sales +0.3 +0.1 +1.1 Sales ex-autos +0.1 0.0 +0.6 IFR COMMENTARY: "October sales should see a subdued 0.1% increase with an unchanged outcome ex autos, which would be the first month since July 2010 that the latter series fails to increase. Ex autos and gasoline the October rise should be 0.1%. Auto sales came in on the firm side of expectations in October despite weakness from GM as the Japanese firms continued to recover from the tsunami, but overall auto sales saw only a modest improvement from a strong September gain and the boost from autos to October retail sales should be modest. Chain store sales were on the weak side of expectations and some components of September's ex auto breakdown, notably furniture and apparel, look vulnerable to downward corrections. Apparel appears to have been hit by warm weather at the start of the month and while weather did turn colder later, an unusual late month snowstorm in the Northeast appears to have added to downside risk. Lower gasoline prices will act as a further negative, and prevent ex auto retail sales from rising at all in October." --------------------------------------------------------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Business Inventories, September WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EST (1500 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Total inventories +0.1 0.0 +0.5 IFR COMMENTARY: "Business inventories will probably come in flat for September, with almost no change in retail inventories roughly matching the already-reported 0.1% increase in factory inventories and 0.1% dip in wholesale inventories. Retail inventory accumulation should be restrained in particular by an unexpectedly strong 1.1% surge in September retail sales.

Overall, inventories should be a touch weaker than expected in the advance Q3 GDP source data, particularly from wholesalers, so inventories should be a slightly larger negative contributor to the first Q3 revision due out on the 22nd. On the other hand, that would imply a bit more room for positive contributions in future quarters.

Barring significant revisions, and assuming our forecast is correct, the overall inventories/sales ratio should tick down from 1.28 to 1.27, its lowest in five months. That would be just a touch under the pre-recession norm of 1.28."

