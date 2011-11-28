WHAT: Standard & Poor's Case-Shiller Home Price Index, September WHEN: Tuesday 0900 EST (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous 20 months, unadjusted +0.1 -0.1 +0.2 20 months, adjusted 0.0 -0.3 0.0 20 months, year/year -3.0 -3.1 -3.8 IFR COMMENTARY: "The September S&P Case-Shiller house price index should see its yr/yr pace improve to -3.1% from -3.8% in August. The improvement will be due to only to a very weak September 2010, when the index was entering a string of steep seasonally adjusted declines once the buyers' tax credit that had propped up the market in the spring of that year faded. September 2011 should see a seasonally adjusted decline of 0.3%, the steepest seasonally adjusted fall since March. August was unchanged on a seasonally adjusted basis after 3 straight 0.1% declines but with 14 of 20 cities negative, the largest number of negatives since March, the signs of improvement were unconvincing. With the housing market remaining weak in September, a weaker monthly outcome can be expected. Before seasonal adjustment, a 0.1% decline should be seen. This would be the first decline in the unadjusted series since March." ----------------- WHAT: Conference Board Index of Consumer Confidence, November WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EST (1500 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous CCI 44.0 47.0 39.8 IFR COMMENTARY: "The November consumer confidence index as released by the Conference Board should rise to 47.0 from 39.8 in October. Consumer indices showed some contrasting movements in October, with the Michigan CSI edging higher in its final reading but the Conference Board's consumer confidence index seeing a 6.6 point plunge to its weakest level since March 2009. While the October directions may have been contrasting, the levels were consistent, with the Michigan CSI having seen exceptional weakness in August, hitting its lowest since May 1980, giving it more scope to recover. The Conference Board's October decline is consistent with a seasonal tendency for weakness in that month, and with November having a seasonal tendency to increase and November having seen continued if often modest recoveries in other indices, the Conference Board's index should manage some rebound in November. A 47.0 reading would be the highest since July but still well below that month's 59.2 reading, and a steep fall in August, unlike October's, cannot be seen as seasonal. In November, the present situation should rise to 32.0 from 26.3 and expectations to 57.0 from 48.7." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index, September WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EST (1500 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous HPI ---- -0.1 -0.1 HPI year/year ---- -3.2 -4.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "The FHFA house price index should see a 0.1% monthly decline for a second straight month, though a weak September 2010 would allow the yr/yr pace to improve to -3.2% from -4.0%. Such a picture would be broadly consistent with home sales price data already released for September and what we expect to see from the S&P Case-Shiller report for September due one hour before the FHFA release. The housing market remained weak in September, and signs of improvement in the FHFA data seen in April, May and June have not been sustained. The gains of those months look corrective from some very steep declines in the winter. It may be that the seasonal adjustments are not strong enough as April, May and June are when strong gains are seen before seasonal adjustment. Now unadjusted data is starting to fall (we should see a second straight 0.5% fall before seasonal adjustment) and even the adjusted data seems to be turning negative."

For more Reuters consensus forecasts for U.S. indicators, double-click on [ECI/US]

-- by David Sloan of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.