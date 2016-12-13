STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Swedish enterprise software
maker IFS said on Tuesday it has bought Canada-based software
firm Mxi Technologies and aims to focus more on acquisitions
after being bought by private equity firm EQT, an IFS executive
said.
* IFS, which was bought by private equity firm EQT one year
ago, said it bought privately owned Mxi Technologies, a provider
of maintenance management software solutions for the aviation
industry, for an undisclosed amount
* Mxi Technologies has more than 265 employees and is based
in Ottawa, Canada
* IFS acquisitions and strategy chief Fredrik vom Hofe told
Reuters the acquisition of Mxi Technologies was its biggest
since at least 2003
* Its second-biggest acquisition in recent years was in 2012
when it bought a company in Latin America with revenues of
around $12 million
* vom Hofe said the acquisition of Mxi Technologies was in
line with IFS' ambition to be market leader in enterprise
applications for global customers in selected capital intensive,
service, and product-centric verticals
* IFS, which competes with global business software giants
like Oracle, SAP and Microsoft, has
focused on acquisitions to win market share
* The firm focuses on sectors such as Oil & Gas, Aerospace &
Defence and Field Services Management and has been on a buying
spree for much of the past decade
* "This acquisition clearly focuses on one industry where we
already have a strong position, but now we will be a market
leader and we will also become bigger in the important North
American software market," vom Hofe said
* "With the acquisition of Mxi, IFS becomes a world-leading
provider of aviation maintenance software solutions to defence
and commercial aviation operators," IFS Chief Executive Alastair
Sorbie said in a statement
* IFS had revenues of 3.4 billion Swedish crowns ($370
million) in 2015 with an adjusted operating margin of 13 pct
($1 = 9.1711 Swedish crowns)
