LONDON, June 14 IG Group Holdings has reported strong full-year revenue growth driven by the British derivatives trading firm's smaller international units which outstripped its home market.

IG Group, a FTSE 250 company, said on Thursday net trading revenue for the year to end-May was expected to be up 17 percent to 367 million pounds ($572 million).

The company, which allows retail investors to bet on financial derivatives, said in a regulatory filing its fastest growing sector was the Rest of the World which saw revenue up 43 percent to 28.4 million pounds for the year.

IG's European business increased 26 percent to 72.2 million pounds, Australia rose 22 percent to 58 million pounds while the broker's main, British business grew 15 percent to 191.8 million pounds.

"The continued positive performance from the Rest of the World was driven by strong growth in both Singapore and South Africa," the firm said in a statement.

IG, which will report full year earnings on July 17, said the strong first half to the year will make for challenging comparatives in future but it "remains well positioned for further growth in the coming year".