BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
Dec 4 Broker and betting firm IG Group Holdings said it had appointed Peter Hetherington as chief executive officer.
Hetherington, who was previously the company's chief operating officer, had served as interim CEO since IG's annual general meeting in October.
IG Group is an online stockbroking and trading company aimed at retail clients. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv