July 8 IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it had appointed Paul Mainwaring as chief financial officer designate, adding that Mainwaring would take on the full role of finance head after a regulatory nod.

Mainwaring, who was CFO at interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc until May, will take over from Mark Ward, IG said.

Ward was seconded to IG Group by Deloitte whilst the betting firm found a permanent CFO after its previous finance chief, Chris Hill, left the post in August to become the CFO of Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.