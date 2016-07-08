(Corrects headline to say IG Group is an online trading
company, not an online dealer)
July 8 IG Group Holdings Plc, a British
online trading company, said it had appointed Paul Mainwaring as
chief financial officer designate, adding that Mainwaring would
take on the full role of finance head after a regulatory nod.
Mainwaring, who was CFO at interdealer broker Tullett Prebon
Plc until May, will take over from Mark Ward, IG said.
Ward was seconded to IG Group by Deloitte whilst the betting
firm found a permanent CFO after its previous finance chief,
Chris Hill, left the post in August to become the CFO of
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)