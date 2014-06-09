BRIEF-Ingenia Communities says development approval received for 114 new homes
* Development approval received for 114 new homes Source text (http://bit.ly/2pV0NHz) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 9 IG Group, a provider of financial spread betting and contracts for difference, has named Andy Green as its new chairman.
Green will take over when current Chairman Jonathan Davie steps down at the British company's annual general meeting in October, IG said in a statement on Monday.
Green, currently a non-executive director of UK chip designer ARM Holdings, will join IG's board as deputy chairman with immediate effect, it added. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B