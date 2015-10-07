Oct 7 IG Group Holdings Plc has changed
the terms of client accounts that were affected by a surge in
the Swiss Franc earlier this year after intervention from the
UK's Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).
The FOS agreed that the online trading platform had acted in
accordance with terms and conditions of a client agreement
during the Swiss franc's surge on Jan. 15.
It, however, added that a contract that was beneficial to
clients would have been more reflective of the underlying market
liquidity during unprecedented market circumstances, IG Group
said in a statement.
IG Group said it had accepted the FOS' determination and
adjusted the client account in this particular case, and apply
the same beneficial finding to all other affected client
accounts.
The company's clients said earlier this year that it had
breached British rules by trading in its own interest several
minutes before acting on behalf of clients during the Swiss
franc surge in January.
The additional financial impact would be about 1 million
pounds ($1.5 million), IG Group said.
($1 = 0.6558 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)