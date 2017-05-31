May 31IG Group Holdings Plc, a British
online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit
and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year
revenue seen rising about 7 percent.
The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading
services to retail investors, said that despite a quiet fourth
quarter in financial markets, IG's revenue in the final quarter
of the year ending May 31 was higher than in the same period a
year ago.
Analysts on average expect the company to report a full-year
pretax profit of 212.06 million pounds ($271.75 million), with
revenue at 496.32 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
IG Group, which was founded in 1974 as the world's first
spread-betting firm, said operating expenses in the second half
of the year are expected to be around the same level as in the
first half.
($1 = 0.7803 pounds)
