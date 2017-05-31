(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
May 31IG Group Holdings Plc, a British
online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit
and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year
revenue seen rising about 7 percent.
The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading
services to retail investors, said that despite a quiet fourth
quarter in financial markets, IG's revenue in the final quarter
of the year ending May 31 was higher than in the same period a
year ago.
In March the company had said its fourth quarter had seen a
better start and client recruitment was strong.
Analysts at Barclays, who rate IG as "overweight", said a 7
percent rise implies full-year revenue of 488.2 million pounds,
about 7 million pounds below Barclays' estimate, with pretax
profit at 4 million pounds below Barclays' estimate of 210.3
million pounds.
The analysts said, however, that implied fourth-quarter
revenue was 125.9 million pounds, or a rise of 5.4 percent,
making it the company's second best quarter ever.
"We consider this a satisfactory performance given the
absence of volatility. IG's growing client base means that even
in 'quieter' markets, the company's revenue can be resilient,"
Barclays analysts wrote in a note for clients.
An initial jump in market volatility after Donald Trump's
U.S. election victory last year had tailed off fairly quickly,
with financial broker NEX Group giving a cautious
assessment of its 2017 prospects.
Markets saw increased volatility last year after unexpected
outcomes in global politics, such as Trump's victory and
Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Analysts at Liberum, however, called IG's pretax profit
projection "slightly disappointing", given the proposed
Europe-wide regulatory changes should not have had an impact in
these results.
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) joined other
European regulators in December to regulate the
3.5-billion-pound industry, where it said most retail investors
lose money. IG said in March that regulatory uncertainty has
had no impact on its business so far.
IG Group, which was founded in 1974 as the world's first
spread-betting firm and holds 40 percent of the UK financial
spread betting market, also said operating expenses in the
second half of the year are expected to be around the same level
as in the first half.
Shares in IG were up 1.4 percent at 561 pence at 0703 GMT on
Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.7803 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)