BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue HK$1.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
July 21 Financial trading platform IG Group Holdings said its full-year reported pretax profit fell 13 percent, dented by the unprecedented surge in the Swiss franc in January when the Swiss National Bank scrapped a cap on the currency.
Pretax profit declined to 169.5 million pounds for the year ended May 31, compared with 195 million pounds a year earlier, the company said. (bit.ly/1MEIDvs)
IG Group, which is an online stockbroking and trading company aimed at retail clients, also said its Chief Executive Tim Howkins would retire in October. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: