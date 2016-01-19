BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
Jan 19 Volatile markets helped online brokerage IG Group rack up an 8.8 percent increase in net trading revenue in its first half as traders speculated on economic weakness in emerging markets.
The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, said net trading revenue rose to 214.8 million pounds ($306.7 million) for the six months ended Nov. 30, from 197.4 million pounds a year earlier.
Pretax profit fell 2.8 percent to 98.6 million pounds, hurt by a rise in operating costs and a combination of higher betting duty and lower interest on client funds, the company said. ($1 = 0.7005 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2017-C1 EUR1 billion and 2017-C2 EUR500 million fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds ratings of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total outstanding issuance of covered bonds under the programme to AUD24.85 billion. Series 2017-C1 is due in May 2024, while Series 2017-C2 is due in May 2032. Both the bonds benefit from a 1