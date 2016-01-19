(Adds details, share close)
Jan 19 Volatile markets helped online brokerage
IG Group rack up an 8.8 percent increase in net trading
revenue in its first half as traders speculated on economic
weakness in emerging markets.
The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading
services to retail investors, said net trading revenue rose to
214.8 million pounds ($306.7 million) for the six months ended
Nov. 30, from 197.4 million pounds a year earlier.
Pretax profit fell 2.8 percent to 98.6 million pounds, hurt
by a rise in operating costs and a combination of higher betting
duty and lower interest on client funds, the company said.
Online retail brokers traded $325 billion worth of
currencies daily in the third quarter, down from record levels
early this year but up from the previous quarter helped by a
series of China-driven market shocks, industry data showed in
November.
IG Group, which said its second half had started well, would
pay out an interim dividend of 8.45 pence per share, unchanged
from a year ago.
IG Group shares, which have fallen 5.9 percent since the
start of the year, closed at 743.5 pence on Monday on the London
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.7005 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)