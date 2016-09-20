Sept 20 IG Group Holdings Plc, a British
online trading company, said financial markets had become
"increasingly subdued" in the two months after Britain's shock
vote to leave the European Union, presenting clients with
limited trading opportunities.
The company, which provides online trading services to
retail investors, said, however, that revenue rose 5.1 percent
to 111.4 million pounds ($145.20 million) for the quarter ended
Aug. 31.
Ahead of the EU vote, IG increased the amount of cash
clients were required to hold in their accounts before making
trades, a decision that helped the firm manage the "night of
severe and sudden movements in financial markets" that followed
Britain's vote to leave the EU.
($1 = 0.7672 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark
Potter)