March 23 IG Group Holdings Plc, a
British online trading company, reported a 3.8 percent fall in
quarterly revenue as it earned less per client, especially in
the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading
services to retail investors, said revenue fell to 117.4 million
pounds ($146.84 million) for the three months ended Feb. 28,
from 122 million pounds a year earlier.
Average revenue per client fell 15 percent with the United
Kingdom and Ireland down 23 percent, partly as current clients
traded less, IG said.
However, IG's active client numbers rose 13 percent in the
quarter.
The company, which was founded in 1974 as the world's first
spread-betting firm, said the fourth quarter had started better
and that client recruitment remains strong.
($1 = 0.7995 pounds)
