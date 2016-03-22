March 22 IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, reported an 18 percent rise in third-quarter revenue as traders speculated more during heightened market volatility.

The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, said revenue rose to 122 million pounds ($175 million) for the quarter ended Feb. 29, from 103.6 million pounds a year earlier.

IG Group, which was founded in 1974, said revenue in the UK and Ireland, its largest market, rose 13 percent to 62.7 million pounds, while Europe saw a rise of 24 percent. ($1 = 0.6959 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)