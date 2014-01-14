* H1 revenue 182.7 mln stg (2012: 169 mln)
LONDON, Jan 14 Financial spread betting firm IG
Group said on Tuesday its first half revenue rose 8
percent thanks to a pickup in client activity early in the
period.
The company, which allows investors to speculate on the
future price of securities or baskets of securities, reported
revenue of 182.7 million pounds ($299.3 million) for the six
months to Nov. 30, compared with 169 million pounds a year
earlier.
Profit before tax for the period was 17 percent higher at
95.1 million pounds, versus 81.1 million pounds.
Revenue in Britain was 7 percent ahead of the year earlier,
though the number of active clients had dropped, reflecting the
group's focus on attracting more valuable clients, Chief
Executive Tim Howkins said.
IG, which currently operates in 16 countries, also said it
planned to open a office in Switzerland.
Howkins said the new Swiss office, as well as increased
market spend, would mean higher costs in the next six months,
but the second half had started well.
IG proposed a dividend of 5.75 pence per share, flat on the
same period a year earlier.
Shares in the FTSE 250 company closed at 627 pence on
Monday, valuing the company at 2.3 billion pounds.