* Q1 revenue rises 15 percent to 93.6 million pounds
LONDON, Sept 17 Britain-based spread betting
firm IG Group said on Tuesday its first quarter revenue
was up 15 percent after falling equity markets and fears that
central banks would taper stimulus policies enticed investors to
trade.
The company, which allows investors to speculate on the
future price of securities or baskets of securities, reported
revenue of 93.6 million pounds ($149.16 million) for the period
June 1 to Sept. 16, up from 81.5 million in the same period in
2012.
Client activity hit its strongest levels early in the period
following heavy falls in equity markets on the back of fears of
a tapering in U.S. quantitative easing and concerns over the
Chinese economy, IG said in a statement.
The group, which has operations in 16 countries, said
revenue was ahead in most of its businesses, with the exception
of Australia, where performance was impacted by subdued consumer
sentiment ahead of the recent parliamentary elections and
weakness in the Australian dollar.
Its Japanese operations also fell behind.
The firm said it had made a "solid start" but gave a
cautious outlook for the year ahead.
IG shares, which trade on the FTSE 250 index and
have risen almost 30 percent this year, closed at 594.64 pence
on Monday, valuing the company at 2.15 billion pounds.