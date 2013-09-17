* Q1 revenue rises 15 percent to 93.6 million pounds

LONDON, Sept 17 Britain-based spread betting firm IG Group said on Tuesday its first quarter revenue was up 15 percent after falling equity markets and fears that central banks would taper stimulus policies enticed investors to trade.

The company, which allows investors to speculate on the future price of securities or baskets of securities, reported revenue of 93.6 million pounds ($149.16 million) for the period June 1 to Sept. 16, up from 81.5 million in the same period in 2012.

Client activity hit its strongest levels early in the period following heavy falls in equity markets on the back of fears of a tapering in U.S. quantitative easing and concerns over the Chinese economy, IG said in a statement.

The group, which has operations in 16 countries, said revenue was ahead in most of its businesses, with the exception of Australia, where performance was impacted by subdued consumer sentiment ahead of the recent parliamentary elections and weakness in the Australian dollar.

Its Japanese operations also fell behind.

The firm said it had made a "solid start" but gave a cautious outlook for the year ahead.

IG shares, which trade on the FTSE 250 index and have risen almost 30 percent this year, closed at 594.64 pence on Monday, valuing the company at 2.15 billion pounds.