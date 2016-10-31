Oct 31 Britain's largest shale gas developer
IGas Energy Plc said it would continue discussing
options with key stakeholders on capital restructuring, pushing
its shares down 4 percent on Monday.
* Company said it continued discussions with bondholder
Trans European Oil & Gas, which has called for the sale of IGas'
conventional assets.
* IGas has been in talks with bondholders over extending
debt maturity, deferring certain interest payments and waivering
some financial obligations as it struggled against depressed oil
prices.
* IGas said last week based on its then cash position, it
would breach daily liquidity covenants in the week beginning
Monday, Oct. 31.
* The company, which had $27.5 million in cash reserves as
of Oct. 25, said it expected a 10 business day grace period to
pursue options such as sale of assets.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)