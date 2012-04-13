April 13 Software company iGate reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but revenue fell short of estimates, hurt by delays in rolling out new projects.

First-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders rose to about $17 million, or 22 cents a share, from $15.2 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 38 cents a share. Revenue jumped more than three-fold to $263.3 million.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 32 cents a share, on revenue of $270.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.