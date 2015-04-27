PARIS, April 27 French IT services company Cap Gemini said on Monday it planned to buy IGATE for $4 billion in a deal agreed by a majority of the U.S. group's shareholders and which will make the United States its biggest market.

IGATE, a technology and services company headquartered in New Jersey with 2014 revenues of $1.3 billion, double-digit growth, and a 19 percent operating margin, is to be acquired for $48 a share, Cap Gemini said.

IGATE's shares closed on NASDAQ on Friday at $45.85 a share.

