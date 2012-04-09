US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
April 9 IGate Corp said it accepted minority shareholders' offer of 520 rupees per share ($10.18) to delist its Indian unit Patni Computer Systems .
Patni's minority shareholders were invited to submit bids via an offer that opened on March 28 and closed on March 30.
IGate, a maker of outsourcing software, bought a controlling stake in Patni for 503 rupees per share last year.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.