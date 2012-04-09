April 9 IGate Corp said it accepted minority shareholders' offer of 520 rupees per share ($10.18) to delist its Indian unit Patni Computer Systems .

Patni's minority shareholders were invited to submit bids via an offer that opened on March 28 and closed on March 30.

IGate, a maker of outsourcing software, bought a controlling stake in Patni for 503 rupees per share last year.