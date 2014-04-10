April 10 Outsourcing company iGate Corp
reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter,
helped by customer additions and contract wins.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $23.3
million, or 29 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31
compared with $27.1 million, or 34 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents per share.
Analysts had expected 41 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
IGate's revenue rose 10 percent to $302.2 million. Analysts
had expected $300.8 million.
The company added nine customers in the quarter.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)