* To raise between 600-700 mln rgt - source
* Book building process in Aug or Sept - source
* CIMB lead banker for the deal - source
* Shares in IGB, Krisassets close lower
(Adds details, quotes)
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 Malaysia's IGB Corp Bhd
retail real estate investment trust (REIT) aims to
raise up to 700 million ringgit ($227.72 million)from a planned
September listing, a source said, banking on its flagship
shopping malls to draw in investors in volatile market
conditions.
The IPO of IGB's retail REIT will be the fourth largest in
the country this year after the planned listings of Felda Global
Venture Holdings, Integrated Healthcare Holdings and Gas
Malaysia Bhd.
"The listing will raise approximately 600 to 700 million
ringgit," the source, who had direct knowledge of the deal, told
Reuters.
The source, who did not want to be identified as the details
of IPO are not public yet, said the book building process will
start in August or September.
The source added that prime assets such as Mid Valley
Megamall and The Gardens Mall in the Malaysian capital will be
part of the retail REIT.
The investment arm of Malaysia's No.2 lender CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd is the lead banker for the deal.
IGB's retail REIT IPO comes at a time where the Malaysian
government is expected to call for elections before early next
year.
"With the stock market turning more cautious over increasing
election risks, IGB's REIT will do well as investors focus on
defensive sectors," said the source.
Local media had pegged the value of IGB's retail REIT assets
at between 4.3-4.6 billion ringgit.
Property firm IGB owns Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens
Mall via its 76 percent stake in Krisassets Holdings Bhd
.
IGB's officials were not immediately available to comment.
IGB's retail REIT IPO follows the listing of Pavilion REIT
late last year. Pavilion REIT, which is partly owned
by the Qatar Investment Authority, raised some 710 million
ringgit from its listing on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in
December last year.
Shares in IGB and Krisassets ended 1.1 percent lower on
Thursday.
($1 = 3.0740 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)