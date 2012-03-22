(Repeats to more subscribers)

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 Malaysia's IGB Corp Bhd retail real estate investment trust (REIT) aims to raise up to 700 million ringgit ($227.72 million)from a planned September listing, a source said, banking on its flagship shopping malls to draw in investors in volatile market conditions.

The IPO of IGB's retail REIT will be the fourth largest in the country this year after the planned listings of Felda Global Venture Holdings, Integrated Healthcare Holdings and Gas Malaysia Bhd.

"The listing will raise approximately 600 to 700 million ringgit," the source, who had direct knowledge of the deal, told Reuters.

The source, who did not want to be identified as the details of IPO are not public yet, said the book building process will start in August or September.

The source added that prime assets such as Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall in the Malaysian capital will be part of the retail REIT.

The investment arm of Malaysia's No.2 lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is the lead banker for the deal.

IGB's retail REIT IPO comes at a time where the Malaysian government is expected to call for elections before early next year.

"With the stock market turning more cautious over increasing election risks, IGB's REIT will do well as investors focus on defensive sectors," said the source.

Local media had pegged the value of IGB's retail REIT assets at between 4.3-4.6 billion ringgit.

Property firm IGB owns Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall via its 76 percent stake in Krisassets Holdings Bhd .

IGB's officials were not immediately available to comment.

IGB's retail REIT IPO follows the listing of Pavilion REIT late last year. Pavilion REIT, which is partly owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, raised some 710 million ringgit from its listing on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in December last year.

Shares in IGB and Krisassets ended 1.1 percent lower on Thursday. ($1 = 3.0740 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)