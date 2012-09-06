* IGB REIT latest in string of high-profile Malaysian IPOs

* Set to become Malaysia's biggest biggest REIT offering

* Domestic, pension funds supporting the deal

* Institutional tranche 30 times oversubscribed-source (Adds final pricing details)

By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 IGB Real Estate Investment Trust priced its IPO at the top of an indicative range, raising about $260 million in the buoyant Malaysian market to make it the country's fourth-largest flotation this year.

The IPO was priced at 1.25 ringgit per unit, at the top of a 1.15 to 1.25 ringgit range, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday, reflecting pent up demand for Malaysian offerings.

The deal comes hot on the heels of high-profile share sales by planter Felda Global Ventures Holdings in June and IHH Healthcare Bhd in July, making Malaysia one of the world's top IPO destinations this year.

The IGB REIT may become the Southeast Asian nation's largest REIT with a possible market value of up to 4.25 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1.4 billion), topping Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust's 4.05 billion ringgit.

PENT UP DEMAND

The institutional tranche of the offer was about 30 times oversubscribed, one source told Reuters, underscoring the growing interest in Malaysian deals and the emergence of Southeast Asian capital markets.

Malaysia's IPO market has outshone most other Asian countries this year as a large domestic pension fund system and the dominant role of local investors have shielded it from global volatility.

Equity issuance in Malaysia year-to-date stands at about $7.9 billion, compared with $3.9 billion last year, and Malaysian IPOs have gained 17 percent year-to-date on average, according to Thomson Reuters publication IFR.

The IGB REIT was likely to yield 5.1 percent to 5.2 percent a year, IFR reported, making it appealing to investors looking to bolster returns amid volatile stock markets and with global interest rates near record lows.

Demand was also buoyed by the relatively small size of the deal, compared with Felda Global's $3.1 billion IPO and $2.1 billion IHH dual-listing.

The property trust, which owns two Kuala Lumpur shopping malls -- the Mid Valley Megamall and the Gardens Mall -- hired CIMB Investment Bank and Hong Leong Investment Bank as the principal advisers and joint managing underwriters for the IPO.

CIMB, Credit Suisse and Hong Leong are the joint global coordinators. CIMB, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, DBS, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Hong Leong, HSBC, JP Morgan and Maybank are the joint book runners.

The joint underwriters are AmInvestment, CIMB, Hong Leong and Maybank. (Reporting Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Elzio Barreto and Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Richard Pullin)