* Expects 25 percent rise in H1 revenue
* Won clients following collapse of MF Global
* Margins up, full-year margins may be closer to last year's
LONDON, Dec 13 British spread-betting
company IG Group said higher trading volumes caused by
current market volatility should result in a 25 percent rise in
first-half revenues, adding it had won customers following the
collapse of rival MF Global.
IG expects to report first-half revenues of 195.6 million
pounds ($305.52 million) for the six months ending November, up
from 156.7 million a year earlier.
It added on Tuesday that its pretax profit margins were up
from last year, although the impact of spending on technology
and marketing would mean that its full-year margins would be
closer to last year's levels.
The market volatility caused by Europe's sovereign debt
crisis has caused large spikes in trading volumes, benefiting
companies such as IG, which said that it had not only won more
customers but that revenues-per-client had also increased.
IG added it had won clients following the collapse of
American trading firm MF Global, which filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.
"IG has benefited from account opening and account
re-activation by former MF Global clients and expects this
benefit to continue as MF Global repays funds to its clients,"
the company said in a statement.
IG, which says it is the world's biggest spread-betting
company by revenue, competes with unlisted rivals such as City
Index and CMC Markets.
The company issued a profit warning in January after weak
trading volumes at the end of 2010. It has since recovered as
traders have flocked back, with clients looking to bet on large
swings in financial markets caused by uncertainty surrounding
the euro zone's debt crisis.