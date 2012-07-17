By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, July 17 IG Group reported a 17.3
percent rise in annual revenue, prompting the British
spread-betting company's chief executive to pledge further
investment in its core business.
IG, which says it is the world's biggest spread-betting
company by revenue, said on Tuesday net trading revenues for the
twelve months to the end of May was 366.8 million pounds ($573
million).
"Undoubtedly this success sets us some tough comparatives
for the year ahead, but we will continue to invest appropriately
in the capabilities of our business, in technology, marketing
and geographic and product development, to position the company
for long term growth," said chief executive Tim Howkins.