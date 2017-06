Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Indraprastha Gas (IGAS.NS) gains 2.8 percent on media reports the company raised prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by 2.90 rupees per kg on Friday to offset the impact of the rupee's fall.

The company has had to import more gas to overcome the shortfall in domestic gas, according to the Times of India newspaper.

(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)