By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, May 25 Private equity firm PAI Partners
has pulled out of the race to buy Iglo Group, Europe's biggest
frozen food company, leaving Blackstone and BC Partners as
frontrunners for a company that could fetch 3 billion euros
($3.75 billion), banking sources said on Friday.
All three private equity groups had made it through to the
second round of the sale by buyout peer Permira, but PAI had
fallen short in its effort to join forces with a rival bidder or
find another investor to help meet Permira's price expectation,
banking sources said.
PAI declined to comment.
Rivals Bain and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice were cut from the
auction process, which is being run by Credit Suisse, after the
first round. [ID: nL5E8GLB2C]
There is a third party interested in Iglo, sources said.
Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Thailand's largest agribusiness
company, has been seen as an interested party despite denying
earlier reports it was attracted to the whole group. Some
sources said previously it might link up with a private equity
player in a joint bid.
Iglo started management presentations to bidders this week
and will continue them into next week. Second round bids are due
next month, bankers said.
A number of banks are working with Blackstone and BC
Partners on debt packages to back the buyout of around 2.4
billion euros including around 400 million euros of undrawn
debt. The financing could include around 550 million euros of
subordinated debt in the form of mezzanine loans or high-yield
bonds, bankers said.
Debt financing is likely to reach around 6 to 6.25 times the
company's 325.8 million earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - slightly lower than the
6.5 times touted initially when the company first went up for
sale - due to difficult economic conditions, bankers said.
Debt could include a mixture of sterling and euros, but the
company could also seek U.S. liquidity if it is too tough to
raise the full amount in Europe's volatile credit markets,
bankers added.
Credit Suisse has also provided a staple financing package
through a mixture of leveraged loans and high-yield bonds to
back any buyout of Iglo.
Permira bought Iglo from Unilever in 2006 for 1.73 billion
euros, backed by around 1.5 billion of leveraged loans, and
later bought the remaining part of Unilever's European frozen
food business, Findus Italy, in 2010 for 805 million euros,
backed by 500 million of leveraged loans, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
Debt has since been reduced to 1.4 billion euros as of the
end of 2011, the company said.