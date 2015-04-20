BRIEF-Italpinas Development Corp clarifies on news article posted in Manila Bulletin
* Refers to news article "Italpinas to sell preferred shares, sets P500-M capex" in Manila Bulletin
April 20 Nomad Holdings Ltd said it would buy Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd, Europe's biggest frozen foods business and the company behind the Birds Eye brand, for about 2.6 billion euros ($2.79 billion) from a company backed by private equity group Permira.
The deal is expected to be funded through a combination of Nomad's cash on hand, equity, and the proceeds from a private placement to raise about $750 million, Nomad said on Monday. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc reported a better than expected first-quarter profit and capital position on Thursday, boosting the lender's share price in Hong Kong as the bank seeks to move from restructuring to growth.