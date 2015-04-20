(Adds details)
April 20 Nomad Holdings Ltd said it
would buy Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd, Europe's biggest frozen foods
business and the company behind the Birds Eye brand, for about
2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) from a company backed by
private equity group Permira.
The deal is expected to be funded through a combination of
Nomad's cash on hand, equity, and the proceeds from a private
placement to raise about $750 million, Nomad Holding, an
acquisition company formed in April 2014, said on Monday.
UK-based Iglo sells its frozen food such as fish, vegetables
and meat across 12 European countries, with a focus on the
United Kingdom, Germany and Italy where it has manufacturing
plants.
Nomad Holdings was founded by Noam Gottesman and Martin
Franklin. Israeli-American Gottesman is founder of investment
firm Toms Capital and co-founder of hedge fund GLG Partners,
while Franklin is founder and executive chairman of Jarden Corp
, which has acquired many well-known consumer brands.
Calling Iglo its "anchor investment", Nomad said it would
pursue more acquisitions to enhance its consumer offerings in
existing as well as new categories.
Nomad Holdings said it plans to change its name to Nomad
Foods Ltd, with Gottesman and Franklin as non-executive chairmen
and Iglo's Chief Executive Elio Sceti a non-executive director.
Nomad Holdings said Sceti, who will remain Iglo's CEO until
June, has resigned to take up the same position at U.S.-based
perfume maker Coty Inc.
Nomad asked the London Stock Exchange to suspend trading in
its stock till the deal closes. After that Nomad said it expects
to pursue a listing on the New York Stock Exchange as well.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.
The Permira funds and senior management will re-invest a
portion of their proceeds into 133.5 million euros ($143
million) of equity at closing and are expected to own about 9
percent of Nomad Foods, the company said.
The Financial Times reported news of the deal earlier. (on.ft.com/1Oy3ekI)
UBS and Barclays are Nomad's financial advisers and
Greenberg Traurig is its legal adviser. Centerview Partners is
Permira's financial adviser, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher
& Flom LLP and Clifford Chance are its legal advisers.
($1 = 0.9314 euros)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr and Savio D'Souza)