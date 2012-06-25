BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
LONDON, June 25 Private equity groups Blackstone and BC Partners are working on a higher offer after rival Permira rejected their 2.5 billion euro ($3.1 billion) bid for frozen foods maker Iglo Group as too low, people familiar with the situation said.
Blackstone and BC Partners, the last two bidders in the hunt for the Birds Eye Fish Fingers maker, teamed up last week to table a final bid for the company.
But seller Permira rejected their offer as too low, people familiar with the sale process said.
The firm is now considering tapping financing markets to pay itself a dividend, those people added.
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.