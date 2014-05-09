TORONTO May 9 IGM Financial Inc, one
of Canada's top mutual fund companies, said on Friday that
first-quarter net earnings and assets under management both
rose, but their quarterly profit missed expectations as expenses
jumped.
Shares of the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company slipped after
it reported net earnings of C$194.4 million ($178.3 million), or
77 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, down from a
year-earlier profit of C$180.5 million, or 72 Canadian cents.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 80 Canadian cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Assets under management reached a record high during the
quarter, rising 9.1 percent to C$137.3 billion at the end of
March 31, compared with C$125.8 billion a year earlier.
But expenses were up more sharply, rising 10.3 percent to
C$461.7 million in the quarter from the same period a year ago.
Shares of IGM were down 30 Canadian cents at C$54.12. IGM
Financial is a division of the Desmarais family's Montreal-based
Power Corp.
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said the slight miss
against expectations and the stagnant dividend at IGM may drag
on the share price, but mutual fund sales should improve in 2014
as investments perform well.
"While we would expect some relative softness in IGM's share
price, the positive net sales trend that is emerging likely
means that earnings growth should resume going forward. Further,
IBMs current 4 percent dividend yield remains compelling and
should provide downside support," Aiken said in a research note.
($1 = 1.0905 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, editing by G Crosse)