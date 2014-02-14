Victrex says CEO Hummel to retire after 24 years in role
April 19 Polymer maker Victrex Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive David Hummel would retire from the company after 24 years at the helm and named Jakob Sigurdsson as his successor.
TORONTO Feb 14 IGM Financial Inc, one of Canada's top mutual fund companies, said on Friday that mutual fund sales and assets under management surged in the fourth quarter, but net profit fell as the year-before period included a favorable tax benefit.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company earned C$197.1 million ($179.56 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, down from a year-earlier profit of C$202 million, or 80 Canadian cents a share.
Shares of IGM were down 2 Canadian cents at C$54.95. IGM Financial is a division of the Montreal-based Desmarais family's Power Corp empire.
LONDON, April 19 Inflation ate further into the budgets of British households last month, according to a survey of consumers, adding to signs that households will be feeling under pressure in the run-up to the June snap election planned by Prime Minister Theresa May.