May 4 IGM Financial, one of Canada's
largest mutual fund companies, said on Friday its quarterly
earnings fell along with assets under management and sales.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said net earnings were
C$199.7 million ($202.40 million), or 78 Canadian cents a share,
in the first quarter ended March 31. That was down from C$212.1
million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier
period but slightly above analyst expectations for a per share
profit of 77 Canadian cents.
Shares in IGM, a division of the Montreal-based Desmarais
family's Power Corp empire, fell 85 Canadian cents in
early trade to C$45.15 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Revenue fell to C$673.1 million from C$711.4 million a year
earlier. Assets under management also declined, slipping 7.4
percent to C$124.1 billion from C$134.1 billion.
Mutual fund sales at IGM's Investors Group operations fell
to C$1.83 billion from $2.05 billion as redemptions picked up.
Sales of the Mackenzie group of funds fell to C$2.72 billion
from C$3.49 billion.