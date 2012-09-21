* Prizes poke fun at real scientific oddities
* Awards given out by Nobel winners
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 20 Psychologists who discovered
that leaning to the left makes the Eiffel Tower seem smaller,
neuroscientists who found brain activity in a dead salmon, and
designers of a device that can silence blowhards are among the
winners of Ig Nobel prizes for the oddest and silliest real
discoveries.
The annual prizes are awarded by the Annals of Improbable
Research as a whimsical counterpart to the Nobel prizes, which
will be announced early next month.
Former winners of the real Nobels hand out the Ig Nobel
awards at a ceremony held at Harvard University in
Massachusetts.
Ig Nobels for 2012 also went to U.S. researchers who
discovered that chimps can recognize other chimps by looking at
snapshots of their backsides, and to a Swedish researcher for
solving the puzzle of why people's hair turned green while
living in certain houses in the town of Anderslöv, Sweden. (The
culprit was a combination of copper pipes and hot showers.)
Marc Abrahams, editor of the Annals and architect of the Ig
Nobels who announced the winners on Thursday, said one of his
personal favorites was this year's Acoustics Prize.
Japanese researchers Kazutaka Kurihara and Koji Tsukada
created the SpeechJammer, a machine that disrupts a person's
speech by playing it back with a very slight delay.
"It's a small thing you aim at someone who is droning on and
on," Abrahams said. "What the person hears is just off enough
that it completely disconcerts and discombobulates them, and
they stop talking. It has thousands of potential good uses."
Abrahams' panel of experts also cited the work of Dutch
psychologists Anita Eerland, Rolf Zwaan and PhD student Tulio
Guadalupe for their study, "Leaning to the Left Makes the Eiffel
Tower Seem Smaller."
The work explored how posture influences estimations of
size: with leaning to the left correlating with lower estimates,
and leaning to the right correlating with higher estimates.
The team tested this by placing 33 undergraduates on a Wii
Balance Board, which tilted slightly to the left or the right
while they were asked to guess the size of objects, including
the height of the Eiffel Tower.
As expected, those who leaned left had lower guesses than
those who leaned to the right or stood up straight.
DEAD SALMON 'THINK'
One of the more infamous studies winning an Ig Nobel was for
research detecting meaningful brain activity in a dead salmon.
It started as a lark, explains Craig Bennett of the
University of California, Santa Barbara, who studies adolescent
brain development using functional magnetic resonance imaging or
fMRI, a technique for measuring brain activity.
Before starting tests on people, scientists first check
their equipment using a phantom object, typically a sphere
filled with mineral oil. But since any object will do, Bennett
and colleagues had been trying out a variety of items, including
a pumpkin, a Cornish game hen, and finally, an Atlantic salmon.
In the salmon test, the team showed photos to the dead fish
and asked it to determine what emotion the person was feeling.
"By random chance and by simple noise, we saw small data
points in the brain of the fish that were considered to be
active," said Bennett. "It was a false positive. It's not really
there."
The often-quoted study exposed the perils of fMRI science,
which can be prone to false signals, and underscored the need to
do statistical corrections to safeguard against such silly
findings.
"It's a great teachable moment for how we should process the
MRI data," he said.
OTHER WINNERS:
- Physicists at Unilever led by Dr. Patrick Warren and
at Stanford University led by Professor Joe Keller for their use
of mathematics to explain why ponytails take on their
distinctive "tail" shape. The Ig Nobel is Keller's second.
- Igor Petrov and colleagues at the SKN Company in Russia for
using technology to convert old Russian ammunition into new
diamonds.
- Rouslan Krechetnikov and Hans Mayer of the University of
California, Santa Barbara, for illuminating why carrying a cup
of coffee often ends up in a spill.
- French researcher Emmanuel Ben-Soussan on how doctors
performing colonoscopies can minimize the chance of igniting
gasses that make their patients explode.
- The U.S. Government General Accountability Office, for issuing
a report recommending the preparation of a report to discuss the
impact of reports about reports.