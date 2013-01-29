(Corrects paragraph 7 to say annual meeting is scheduled for
March 5, not March 13)
By Chris Peters and Arpita Mukherjee
Jan 29 U.S. slot machine maker International
Game Technology should consider strategic alternatives
for the social gaming unit it bought for $500 million a year ago
and focus instead on growing Asian markets, an investor in the
company said.
Jason Ader, whose investment firm is leading a group seeking
representation on the board of IGT, said he believed the company
had lost its focus by venturing into online gaming.
"IGT needs to get back to basics in developing games for its
casino customers in the U.S. and Asia," Ader, an industry
veteran who is also on the board of Las Vegas Sands Corp
, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Ader's group, which controls about 3 percent of IGT's stock,
is looking to nominate three directors to the company's board,
including former Chief Executive Charles
Mathewson.
In a letter to IGT shareholders on Monday, the group
criticized the board for losing focus on its core business and
said that DoubleDown, one of the biggest providers of games on
Facebook Inc, was an "incredibly expensive" acquisition.
IGT bought DoubleDown, which offers free-to-play online
games such as poker and blackjack, in January 2012. Shares of
Las Vegas, Nevada-based IGT have lost 13 percent of their value
since the acquisition.
Asked to comment on the letter, company spokeswoman Mariya
Barnes said IGT was preparing a response to be issued this week.
The company, which has a market value of about $4 billion, has
scheduled its annual shareholder meeting for March 5.
IGT Chief Executive Patti Hart said in November that the
company's social gaming unit was growing faster than expected.
Interactive gaming contributed about 7 percent of overall
revenue in 2012, up from 2 percent in 2011.
John Miller of Ariel Investments LLC, which controls about 4
percent of IGT, said social gaming acquisitions were a long-term
strategy for many gaming companies and could "almost be viewed
as an R&D expenditure".
DoubleDown gives IGT an opportunity to put some of its
content on another distribution medium, which should increase
the popularity of that content, Miller, a senior vice-president
and portfolio manager at Ariel, told Reuters.
ONLINE GAMBLE
DoubleDown generates revenue from the sale of virtual gaming
chips, rather than from customers betting with real money, which
is prohibited across most of the United States.
But online gambling is now legal in Nevada and Delaware,
while a number of other U.S. states are moving toward legalizing
it after the Justice Department ruled in 2011 that only online
betting on sporting contests was unlawful.
So far, the pace has been slow due partly to legislative
delays and opposition, including from some big gaming industry
players like Las Vegas Sands Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson,
who has said he is morally opposed to online gambling.
Ader, who heads Ader Investment Management LP, said Asia was
a potential growth market for IGT. Macau, the world's largest
casino market, generated $38 billion in annual gambling revenue
in 2012, up from 13.5 percent a year earlier.
"There is a big opportunity to pursue growth in Macau and
the Philippines in the electronic table games segment," he said.
He said he believed the DoubleDown acquisition put IGT in
competition with some slot machine and systems customers, such
as Caesars Entertainment Corp, MGM Resorts International
and Station Casinos Inc.
Ader also said that IGT had compared DoubleDown to social
gaming company Zynga Inc. In the letter, he wrote that
Zynga's enterprise value had declined by more than 80 percent in
the 12 months since IGT acquired DoubleDown.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Robin Paxton)