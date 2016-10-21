Oct 21 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
posted a slower rate of room revenue growth as performance in
its hotels in oil-producing American states deteriorated, while
demand across France, Turkey and Belgium was hit by security
fears.
* IHG, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as
Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, reported global
growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry
measure, of 1.3 percent for the three months ended Sept. 30.
* This compares with a 2.5 percent growth in the second
quarter and a 4.8 percent rise a year earlier.
* RevPAR from oil-producing Americas, part of IHG's largest
geography, fell 7.3 percent, compared with a 6.3 percent drop in
the previous quarter.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)