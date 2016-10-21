* Q3 RevPAR up 1.3 pct, vs 2.5 pct growth in Q2
* RevPAR from oil-producing U.S states down 7.3 pct
* Analysts point to competition from Airbnb
* Security concerns hurt France, Turkey and Belgium demand
* Shares fall as much as 2.3 pct
By Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain
Oct 21 InterContinental Hotels (IHG) saw
slower growth in room rates in the third quarter as the slump in
the oil industry continued to affect bookings in some U.S.
states and security concerns hurt demand in France, Belgium and
Turkey.
IHG, which also owns the Holiday Inn brand, has been worse
hit than some of its peers by spending cuts related to the oil
slump because 14 percent of its rooms in the United States are
in oil-producing states. That compares with an average of about
11 percent for big hotel chains in the United States.
IHG said on Friday that growth in revenue per available room
(RevPAR), a key industry measure, eased to 1.3 percent in the
three months through September at its hotels worldwide, from 2.5
percent in the second quarter.
Hoteliers also face rising competition from online holiday
rental startups such as Airbnb, just as attacks in Europe have
hurt travel demand.
IHG, which runs more than 5,000 hotels under the Crowne
Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental brands, said RevPAR from
those rooms in oil-producing U.S. states fell 7.3 percent from a
year earlier, compared with a 6.3 percent drop in the second
quarter.
The hotel industry has seen a wave of acquisitions as the
sector tries to fend off competition from online booking rivals,
including rival Marriott's purchase of Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide. IHG, however, has indicated that it
plans to go it alone, but expand its brands globally including
in Greater China where it saw its best ever third quarter and
RevPAR rose 0.9 percent from a year ago.
IHG's shares, which have gained 30 percent in the past year,
were down 1.6 percent at 3173 pence at 0918 GMT.
Panmure Gordon has a "hold" rating on IHG as security
concerns weigh on corporate and leisure travel spending.
"We struggle to see any upcoming catalysts for further share
price appreciation," Panmure Gordon analyst said in a note,
adding a bid could change that.
Europe accounts for only 1.2 percent of IHG's global
revenues but is feeling the effects of attacks this year in
France, Belgium and Turkey, CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson told
reporters.
Overall revenues from Europe were flat in the third quarter
but RevPAR dropped about 25 percent in France as demand was hit
following the Nice attack, he said.
