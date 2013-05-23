KUALA LUMPUR May 23 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare
Bhd, the world's second-largest listed private
healthcare provider by market value, posted a 3.67 percent rise
in first-quarter profit, driven by core earnings growth and
lower finance costs.
IHH earned 127.27 million ringgit ($42.12 million) in the
three months that ended in March, compared with 122.77 million
ringgit a year earlier. Its profit was below the 137.3 million
ringgit forecast by one analyst according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"We have new contracts and various expansion and
construction projects in the pipeline and we expect these to
contribute significantly to group revenue going forward,"
Managing Director Lim Cheok Peng said in a statement on
Thursday.
IHH has in the past few years acquired hospitals in Turkey,
India and Singapore to complement its local business. The
company said in March it would build a 2 billion ringgit
hospital in Hong Kong with NWS Holdings Ltd.
Shares in IHH are up about 16.9 percent so far this year,
outperforming an increase of around 14 percent for smaller rival
KPJ Healthcare Bhd.
($1 = 3.0215 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Daniel Magnowski)