World stocks climb in light May Day trading; oil slips
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHH.KL), Asia's largest hospital operator by stock market value, said on Friday it is buying India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd's (FOHE.NS) Singaporean diagnostic and molecular imaging unit Radlink-Asia Ptd Ltd for 346.53 million ringgit ($108.5 million).
"The proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings or net assets of IHH for the current financial year ending Dec 31. 2014," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
NEW YORK Oil edged slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, as rising crude output with Libya hitting its highest production since 2014 and increased U.S. drilling countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.