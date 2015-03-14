KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator by stock market value, has scrapped its proposal to buy Singapore's Radlink-Asia Pte Ltd for 346.53 million ringgit ($93.31 million).

The company said the deal fell through due to non-satisfaction of certain conditions in the sales and purchase agreement, according to a stock exchange filing to the local bourse late on Friday.

Radlink-Asia, a unit of India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd, provides healthcare services including outpatient diagnostic and molecular imaging services in Singapore.

